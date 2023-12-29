PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer Street Grassroots District revitalization effort in Princeton is paying off, county officials said, and events like the annual Downtown Countdown on New Year’s Eve play a role.

“You know, downtown, it means a lot,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett on Friday, December 29, 2023. “It means about what businesses were, but it also means what businesses are and can be.”

Ten years ago, most folks driving on Mercer Street thought it was ‘game over’ as they looked at what had once been the heart of their town and saw used needles, peeling paint, and the blight of a dying business district.

But on Friday, business owners on now-bustling Mercer Street prepared for the annual New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown, a celebration which can draw thousands of visitors.

Pucket said there is an ongoing revitalization effort.

Pucket even painted many of the colorful storefronts along Mercer Street, he said.

“Over the last ten years, you’ve really seen it grow,” said Puckett. “The traffic count is up, of course, but it’s excitement, because if you can revitalize a downtown, you revitalize the heart and core of what people feel, and it sends the signal, we’re open for business, ready to go. It’s excitement.”

Business owner Kevin Hall agreed.

About two years ago, Hall bought Jimmie’s Restaurant, which he said has been on Mercer Street for more than a century.

Hall reported his business is good and said events like Downtown Countdown play an important role in revitalization.

“And you know, just being part of the whole revitalization has been wonderful the last year and a half,” added Hall. “We’ve seen a lot of new businesses come, lot of more foot traffic than there was when we first opened. Of course, with a big event like the Downtown Countdown, I mean, we’ll have thousands of people down here.”