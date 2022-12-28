PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The upcoming rain isn’t going to stop one New Year’s Eve event in Princeton.

The Downtown Countdown on Mercer Street is back in person and better than ever. New events including a comedy show will debut but folks who are wary of this weekend’s weather have nothing to worry about.

Organizer Lori McKinney said they’re making sure everyone stays warm and dry.

“All the businesses that’ll be open will just be regular sort of indoor activities there and the activities that are outdoor a lot of them are weather controlled,” McKinney said.

McKinney said they’ve added tents for people to watch the ball drop.

Tickets are still available for purchase, head over to their website to learn more.