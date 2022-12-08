PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local community is bringing back a New Year’s Eve tradition.

The Downtown Countdown is returning to an in-person celebration after two years of virtual festivities. There will be seven venues of music, comedic performances, a disco arcade, ice sculpting and of course fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

Lori McKinney with the Princeton Renaissance Project says after two years it’s great to have people back for the celebration.

“We really love creating traditions for our community,” said McKinney. “Just something for people to look forward to in every season. It’s been really meaningful for us over the course of time to have these milestones to mark the season for our community to experience together.”

In addition, Jimmy’s Restaurant on Mercer Street will be open until two in the morning after the celebration.