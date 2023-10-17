LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Downtown Lewisburg is getting into the fall spirit! The city is celebrating the fall harvest and Halloween with decorations, foods, photo ops, contests, and much more.

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, there will be a magic show, kids’ games and prizes, and a theatrical presentation of Frankenstein.

Jill McIntyre, president of the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, said this is the first fall festival in the city in recent memory.

“Well, we’re calling it Harvest Chills in the Hills and we have decorated town with mums and crotons and pumpkins including some very large hundred pound plus pumpkins. We have gourds corn shucks, ribbons, and our merchants are celebrating fall in their windows as well,” said McIntyre.

On the following Saturday, October 28th, 2023, there will also be a 5k Creepy Crawl as well as more games and prizes and an opportunity for kids to trick or treat in downtown Lewisburg.