Dozens arrested on drug charges in Tazewell County round-up

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A special session of the Tazewell County grand jury returned indictments in a drug investigation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Dennis announced 74 people were indicted on Oct. 11. 2019.

The grand jury issued a total of 81 indictments for the suspects. There were 170 counts on charges of drug distribution and other drug related charges. A complete list of the charges can be viewed below.

Here is a look at the suspects:

“During this latest round of drug indictments and arrests, there seemed to be an increase in the distribution of methamphetamine,” said Mr. Dennis. “As has always been my policy, my office will continue to assist in actively investigating and prosecuting drug distribution cases and related crimes.”

Mr. Dennis said these arrests were the result of a year-long collaborative investigation. Agencies which participated in the effort include the Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Bluefield Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Indictment List