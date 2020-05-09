Dr. Amjad children’s program now features a gift

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dr. Ayne Amjad started a program called Dr. Sophie Bear.

She uses her dog to answer children’s questions about COVID-19 through a video. Now, she sends those children a stuffed Dr. Sophie Bear. Amjad hopes it brings some comfort to the children who are scared and confused about the virus.

“It’s mainly just to comfort them and help educate them with COVID-19. We have gotten a few dozen questions or so online and we’re going to put them on her own Youtube channel. So parents can let kids see all the questions related to kids, because at this time kids do have a lot of questions, good questions actually,” Amjad said.

If you want to submit a question to Dr. Sophie Bear, visit Dr. Amjad’s Facebook page.