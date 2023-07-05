BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Delegates from eleven southern West Virginia counties now have a single representative to the non-profit West Virginia First Foundation, which will disburse opioid lawsuit monies.

Doctor Michael “Tony” Kelly, an Emergency Room doctor at Welch Community Hospital, now represents Region Six which is made up of the eleven counties.

Representatives of cities and counties met in Beckley in a meeting headed by Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to choose a delegate.

“Dr. Kelly’s very active in the world of addiction, having worked emergency medicine and dealt with overdoses in the emergency room,” said Jimmy Miller of Raleigh County, who spoke in favor of Kelly’s appointment. “I think he would be a wonderful advocate and ambassador, for this entire region.”