BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A beloved local business in Beckley is facing possible closure, and needs the community’s support to stay open.

Dragon’s Den Gaming is a small hobby, gaming, and comic shop in Beckley. Guests love to have fun and play arcade games, shop around and bond over similar interests.

Now, however, the small business is struggling to stay afloat due to a lack of financial support.

“We’ve been slow on sales throughout the past year, and I’m not sure what it could be, maybe inflation, but could be numerous different things,” said Allen Walker, owner of Dragon’s Den.

On top of more people shopping online than ever before, small businesses also find it hard to get the word out.

“It’s hard to advertise,” said Travis Auredick, the co-owner of The Deep End Antiques. “We definitely struggle with just trying to let people know we’re here… We’ve been here for over 3 years and we still have people from Beckley that come in everyday and they didn’t know we were here.”

Both businesses keep low prices and constantly get new merchandise in, yet still struggle to bring in foot traffic. For the customers who visit year after year, however, they said Dragon’s Den is more than just a store.

“Yes, it’s a game store where people come buy things and play games, but it’s more than that,” said one loyal customer, Robert Burdette. “It’s a community, it’s a safe place for anybody to come in here.”

The customers encourage others to come out and support local businesses, before it’s too late.

“Come out and shop,” said another customer, Matthew Hough. “He’s got all kinds of cool stuff like collectibles, books, miniatures, cards and things for dungeons and dragons. It’s just a place to play and hang out.”

Overall, customers said Dragon’s Den is so important to the community, and they would be devastated to lose it.

“I would be very disappointed and sad… this place is pretty much my second family.”