Drier Days Ahead, Still One More Stormy Day Wednesday

Wednesday we see a small dip in our temperatures as mostly cloudy skies and scattered storms move in for the second half of the day, again. Most will be into the lower to mid-80s by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times inside any storm we see. As of right now, there is not much of a severe threat for Wednesday.

Thursday, it looks like we can squeak out an almost completely dry day to round out the week. The risk of an isolated shower will still linger in the forecast but we should end the day much drier than any other day this week. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s.

Friday is trending drier as our pattern shifting low pressure is expected to move a bit slower than anticipated, meaning we kick off the weekend on a high note with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. A few showers will work their way in during the late evening and the overnight hours though.

Saturday our low pressure comes crashing down from the north right into our stubborn high pressure that’s been off to our south and east all week long. Showers and storms will be widespread and everyone has a solid chance of seeing rain at some point during the day as the cold front pushes through. Highs remain near the 80s.

Sunday, our front is still hanging out causing widespread rain and storms during the daytime. Highs are a bit cooler back into the 70s as rain and clouds will be limiting daytime heating.

Monday we see the tail end of the influence of our weekend cold front. Rain will still be possible through much of the day but the most widespread chances will come through the afternoon hours. We’re still a bit cool back into the upper 70s but overall we are still close enough to average.

Tuesday brings the last lingering showers during the morning and afternoon before we slowly dry out. Highs will hover towards the upper 70s and low 80s for most right around average for this time of year.

In the extended forecast we have a few dry days in the forecast as high pressure settles in from the north. This will give us a nice break before chances for unsettled weather return in the long term. Highs will stick to the upper 70s and low 80s during this time.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Iso PM Shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy, rain moves in late PM. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Widespread rain and showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hot, Humid, Unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. PM Showers, hot. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Muggy with PM storms. High in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out finally. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chances of a few showers. Highs in the 80s.