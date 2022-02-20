BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)- One local organization is packing and delivering care packages for those that serve.

Drive for the Deployed is a group based out of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bluefield that is doing something remarkable for troops. They are making care packages for those that serve.

Chairman Elise Bowling said she didn’t think she would ever be able to have an event like this again.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to hold an event in two years because of the pandemic. Here in our facility, so this is our comeback event and we’re very excited to have all these hands with us today,” Bowling said.

Grants Supermarket joined in the cause by donating food for the care packages. Pam Carter, marketing coordinator with Grant’s says they help with numerous charities and causes but she was happy to be able to be hands-on.

She said it’s nice to give back, especially to those who serve our country.

“We don’t think about these young men and women, you know maybe older men and women. I’m not sure, but they’re away from home. They don’t have the comfort that we have and getting mac and cheese and a chocolate bar means the world to them,” Carter said.

Even children and students came out to volunteer like Kiara Porterfield. She said she was invited by her friend, but she’s glad she found a way to be active in her community.

“I feel like it’ll really benefit them, they work so hard. So anything to help, I wouldn’t mind doing it at all,” Porterfield said.