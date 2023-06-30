BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia Governor Highway’s Safety Program remind motorists to drive sober this Independence Day.

Police departments across the state will send out officers for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign this Fourth of July.

Police will be on the lookout for those driving under the influence.

Motorists are urged to call an Uber or a friend instead of driving while intoxicated. State officials also urge residents to notify law enforcement if they spot a drunk driver.