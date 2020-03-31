Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Beckley on Apr. 1

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department is taking action to identify and isolate people who test positive for COVID-19. Currently there are three positive cases of the virus identified in Raleigh County.

Testing has been going on for the last few weeks according to a news release. Now the department is going to hold drive-thru testing. The will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Before heading out for testing, you must contact the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department at 304-252-8531 ext 0 for a pre-screening phone assessment. They will only be testing those individual that meet the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for testing.

Health department personnel want to reiterate that not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. They currently do not have medications to treat COVID-19. That means whether people test positive or negative, advice for managing symptoms will be the same.

Those who are symptomatic with a fever, cough and at a higher risk for severe illness should contact their healthcare provider.