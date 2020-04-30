Drive-Thru Farmers Market success in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Organizers of the Courthouse Farmers Market Drive-Thru Market in Greenbrier County said last weekend was a success.

WVU Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Services Agent, Josh Peplowski, said a majority of their vendors sold out of products before the event was over.

In fact, Peplowski said more than 150 people showed up to support their local farmers and vendors.

“Our vendors were absolutely star struck with the fact that we had that many people come through the line,” Peplowski said. “We, you know, discussions, we had people show up from Beckley, Fayetteville. I think we even had a couple from Charleston that drove over. It was something pretty amazing.”

Peplowski added their Facebook Group picked up more than 700 new members.

There will be another Drive Thru Market on Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 8 a.m. until noon. It will be in the parking lot across from the State Fairgrounds.