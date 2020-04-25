Drive-Thru farmers market supports local farmers

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Farmers, bakers, and growers throughout Greenbrier County struggle to sell their products during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why West Virginia University Natural Resource Extension Agent, Josh Peplowski, organized the Courthouse Farmer’s Market Drive-Thru market on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

“Farmers showed up at about seven this morning, got all set up, we had the first vehicle line up, I believe at about ten til eight and it’s been a constant line of traffic since then,” Peplowski said.

Within an hour of opening, Peplowski said they saw nearly 60 cars take advantage of the opportunity to purchase local produce and food.

Customers pulled up to the entrance to receive a menu which listed the vendors in order and their products and prices.

Being able to sell their products to community members left vendors feeling thankful; for many of them, selling at farmers markets is how they make their income.

“Oh, this is great,” Pam West, owner of West Farm and vendor, said. “They put a lot of effort into this and it’s so good to see people come out and support your local farms. It’s phenomenal.”

“You know, we’ve had a lot of people come through the line that are just… You know, we’ve asked them as far as waiting in line for 30 minutes, are they okay with that,” Peplowski said. “And they said this is fantastic, I’m actually getting to talk to people today. For people who’ve been cooped up and quarantined, they seem to be excited about coming here and driving through the market.”

Peplowski said they will continue to have the Drive-Thru Farmers Market through the month of May.