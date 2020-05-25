Driver injured in Kanawha Couny 4-wheeler crash

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The driver of a 4-wheeler was injured in a crash in Kanawha County. The single vehicle collision happened on the 5000 block of Legg Fork Road near Sissonville just before 8 p.m.

The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time, but dispatchers reported that the driver was down. Medics, along with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

There is no word on the name of the driver. We will provide more information on this story as soon as new details emerge.