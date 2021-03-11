Drivers advised to avoid Ingleside Road in Princeton due to accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a truck traveling on Ingleside Road. It happened in the area of Stafford Drive on Thursday, March 11, 2021 around 1:30 p.m.

Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray said the truck was doing a delivery when it went up on the curb and over a sign. The crash caused damage to the fuel tank. Crews are now working to pump out the tank and control the hazardous material.

There is one lane of Ingleside Road closed. The left lane is being used to help control traffic. Drivers are advised to use caution if they are in the area or find alternate routes to their destinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News