Drivers advised to avoid Ingleside Road in Princeton due to accident

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a truck traveling on Ingleside Road. It happened in the area of Stafford Drive on Thursday, March 11, 2021 around 1:30 p.m.

Princeton Police Chief Tim Gray said the truck was doing a delivery when it went up on the curb and over a sign. The crash caused damage to the fuel tank. Crews are now working to pump out the tank and control the hazardous material.

There is one lane of Ingleside Road closed. The left lane is being used to help control traffic. Drivers are advised to use caution if they are in the area or find alternate routes to their destinations.