‘Drop In Tech Time’ help comes to Princeton Library

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — In a community helping community movement, one Princeton resident is offering his vast experience in the tech industry to help folks understand their technology.

Jeremy Wenisch set up a spot at the Princeton Public Library twice a month to help folks set up new smartphone, tablets, e-readers, and the likes. With an ever growing digital movement, Wensich said people who feel a bit overwhelmed can come to him for help.



Wenisch said he’s available to help anyone who needs it.

“It’s a pretty broad range. My policy is there is no stupid questions at all. So anything from I got a new smart phone, I don’t know how to use it. Getting folks started with that. Using email, sending text messages, taking pictures,” Wenisch said.

He said his clientele benefits from his help with apps for things like prescriptions apps, grocery store coupon apps, and even reconnecting with friends on social media. This is particularly helpful for school kids and their parents and grandparents now that virtual learning is here to stay.

Drop In Tech Time is available at the the Princeton Public Library on the first and third Tuesday from 2pm to 3pm and is offered at no charge. Questions about any program or device is welcome.

For more information about “Drop In For Tech Time” tech support, contact the Princeton Public Library at (304) 487-5045 or visit their website events page here.