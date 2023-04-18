BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One in 10 West Virginians is addicted to a substance, according to information from the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

One Beckley psychiatrist said on Tuesday, April 6, 2023, that substance abuse can become a generational disease.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem of Appalachian Psychiatric Services said he and other psychiatrists in his region of practice treat patients who started abusing drugs as children.

“I’m seeing children who are being brought up in homes where parents have been using substances and they have been exposed to it, and they have been using it since they were about eight, or nine, or 10 years old,” Faheem said.

Faheem said cases of substance abuse involving small children are not numerous enough for him to call the problem an “epidemic,” but he warned juvenile drug abuse is usually not discovered until a child is in trouble, making the numbers harder to track.