Drug bust in Bluefield leads to multiple arrests

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Officers with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department arrested several people after a drug bust.

Police officers performed a search that lead to four people being arrested on Friday, February 21, 2020. After officers took the suspects into custody they found two handguns, 177 grams of marijuana, oxycodone tablets, hydrocodone tablets, digital scales, a bottle promethazine cough suppressant, crack cocaine, $13,600, and two iPhones.

All four people have charges ranging from possession with intent to deliver schedule I & II, felon in possession of a firearm, stolen firearm, possession of controlled substance schedule V and other charges.

Officers are not releasing names at this time.

