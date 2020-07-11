Drug evictions create obstacles to housing homeless in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) — Trouble is brewing in West Virginia for a promising program moving homeless people into housing.
Martinsburg has passed a city ordinance allowing police to evict renters if they even suspect drug use.
The so-called “drug house ordinance″ has been adopted by a dozen West Virginia towns.
Advocates say it conflicts with a proven strategy to get homeless people under a roof first, then treat their drug problems.
