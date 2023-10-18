BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Unused medication causes clutter but more than that, it can present dangers to others in the house.

On October 28, 2023, folks may drop off unused drugs at collection boxes at Crab Orchard Pharmacy on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Crab Orchards between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The importance of that is it keeps the drugs that you’re not using anymore out of the children’s hands,” said Raleigh County Sheriff Jim Canaday. “It’s sometimes easy to get drugs confused. You might be reaching for one drug and take another. So, if you have any old drugs, just bring them down to Crab Orchard Pharmacy and we’ll take them off your hands.”