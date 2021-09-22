Drug Task Force finds large amount of drugs, guns in Shady Spring house

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Shady Spring house where they found drugs and handguns on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team executed a search at the home of Larry Wayne Meadows on Ritter Drive. According to a press release, police found Marijuana, four handguns, five grams of Heroin, 28 grams of Methamphetamine, 309 packets of Suboxone, and approximately 500 pills including Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.

Meadows was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, three counts of Delivery of a controlled substance, and four counts of Prohibited possession of a firearm.

Meadows is currently being held on a $250,000 cash bail.