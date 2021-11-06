Dry and frost tonight, warming up Sunday

Tonight make sure you don’t forget to change your clocks Sunday overnight at 2 am as we “Fall Back” one hour. Today will be the last time we see a sunset at 6:30 pm until next April! Once we hit sunset tonight temps will dip from the 50’s down to the upper 20’s bringing widespread frost to the area once again. We stay dry and clear through the overnight into our Sunday morning.

Sunday we see temps move up a little more into the mid-50s after a frosty start. The highest elevations and deeper valleys will still struggle to hit that 50-degree mark. A few clouds make their way through but very dry air is still in control keeping us rain-free. Sunset tonight will be around 5:20 pm reminding us the longer, colder nights aren’t too far off.



Monday is looking mild and even above average temperature-wise. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 50s and maybe even into the 60s for some as a strong ridge builds in over the area. We’ll still be chilly in the morning though, with temperatures to start Monday in the 30s for most. The early sunset around 5:30 will be more shocking than the weather.

Tuesday, we’re quiet as high pressure just won’t quit on us (yet). Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures than the day before continue to be our weather headlines. Highs in the upper 50s and a few more 60s than Monday.



Wednesday is yet another day of mild and dry weather. A few clouds float by but we’ll see more sunshine throughout the day than cloud cover for the low lands. A few more clouds for the eastern mountains as things begin to change in our atmosphere ahead of another system for the weekend.

Thursday we are watching for our next system to push through. Still, a few key factors are left unanswered on timing but indications are we will see increasing clouds throughout the day with rain and gusty winds moving in for the evening and overnight hours. Could even hear a rumble of thunder as the cold front moves in. Behind the front, cold and chilly air with the risk of mix precipitation heading into Friday.



Friday will be a day where we see our high temperatures during the overnight as very cold air filters in with strong northwest winds. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from the upper 50s through the 20s. As this cold air moves in, leftover showers will turn into ice and eventually snow. Not expecting accumulation aside from a dusting at this point but it is a system we are watching closely.

In the extended forecast, after a nice week of above-average temps we’ll be swinging back to the below-average side of things for the middle of November as a cold snap returns with a bit of a wintery mix and even snow showers.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.



TONIGHT:

Frosty again but clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

More sun, closer to average. Highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, dry. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing clouds, PM rain. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Ice & snow late. Highs in the 60s falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy, upslope rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with upslope rain and snow ending. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY:

Clearing, Mtn flurries. Highs in the 30s.

