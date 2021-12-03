Dry and Quiet Heading into the Weekend

Friday brings back sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 50s for most! It will still be a bit breezy with winds 5-15 mph through much of the region with gusts up to 20 across the mountains. Remember 59 News is participating in our annual Toys for Tots drive on Friday. We will have three groups around the region. We’ll have crews at Wal*Mart locations in Greenbrier, Fayette, and Raleigh counties from 10 AM until 6 PM. Be sure to stop by.

Saturday, sunny skies remain for everyone though temperatures take a bit of a tumble as we head back to the low to mid-50s for highs in the afternoon. This comes as winds shift more northwesterly across the region.

Sunday, rain moves in late in the evening as a new low pressure builds off to our southwest. Rain will pick up in coverage through the night though steady rain should hold off until Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday, rain, and wind make a return to the forecast. Steady rain is expected through much of the daylight hours as a cold front pulls through. This should be a beneficial rain for everyone, not enough to make up for the dry November we had but it will put a dent in it. Across the mountains, a brief changeover to a wintry mix/snow is possible as cold air rushes in behind the front. For the rest of us, precipitation ends before the cold air arrives keeping this a rain event only.

Tuesday, we get a chance to briefly dry out in between systems. We get a chilly start back into the 20s, highs won’t do much better into the 40s for most by the afternoon. Cloudy skies will be punctuated by breaks of sun from time to time.

Wednesday, we get another round of healthy downpours from another quick-moving system tracking out of the south. This will push through during the day with some remnant rain through the evening and overnight. Cold air will be harder to come by for this system, for now, we’ll leave the shot at some overnight mixing on the table but it is not the most likely solution. Highs in the 40s, lows in the low 30s.

Thursday, some lingering showers will remain through the morning hours across the high elevation some mixing is likely as they will be just cold enough. We’ll clear out through the day, but it will be a slow process for most so don’t expect a ton of sun until the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s, lows in the low to mid-30s.

In the extended forecast, at least one more chance for rain is hiding out towards the end of the 10-Day forecast. This would be a good feather in the cap for a kick-off to an active December, which we desperately need rain wise. For now, we’ll keep our fingers crossed and the forecast updated!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds. Rain holds off. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain through the day. Some pm mixing. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Drying out briefly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Lingering showers with some wintry mix. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out and we’re warming up. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY:

Rain holds off. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

Showers/rain. Highs in the 50s.