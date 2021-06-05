Foggy Night, Muggy Monday

Tonight, a chance of a shower is possible Sunday afternoon as a disturbance moves up close to our region. Some showers will be with us into the early evening hours but after sunset, we’ll see their numbers drop. Mostly cloudy overnight tonight with a stray shower around and muggy with lows in the mid-60s.

Monday, hot and humid weather stays with us as dew points will rise back to the upper 60s and low 70s making the humidity noticeable. We’ll see a drive up in our risk of some afternoon thunderstorms as a result in the afternoon. Lows staying humid in the low 60s.

Tuesday follows Monday as another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the mid-80s for most with some valleys and especially the coalfields getting up near the 90s. Storms and showers by the afternoon are possible around the region.

Wednesday, we’re still in the same weather pattern. For those who want summer, you’re certainly getting a good taste of it now. Highs remain in the mid 80s with dew points still in the upper 60s and low 70s. A thunderstorm or two should make an appearance through this afternoon as well.

Thursday looks to keep the heat and humidity with afternoon highs in the low 80s with overnight lows getting warm as well in the upper 60s. The risk of an afternoon shower or rumble of thunder is possible. Don’t forget to set your alarm early for the Annular Eclipse which will be underway at sunrise. Often referred to a “devil horns”, the sun will be partially blocked by the moon as it rises.



Friday, we’ll head back to the mid to upper 70s for most as showers move in with our next rain maker. Enjoy the break in heat while we have it as the summer swelter is on after the weekend.

Saturday will see a few leftover showers and storms possible in the afternoon. We cool off just a bit into the mid 70s but the mugginess remains.





Sunday will feel a little drier with temps in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. Lows will dip back to the upper 50s.

In the extended forecast, there is a chance we could see some relief from these hot and humid conditions. Highs look to trend down back to the 70s with some rain showers. It won’t be long before we get back to sweltering heat with highs pushing 90s for the second week of June.

