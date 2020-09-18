Dry weather and fall foliage how does it affect it

We have seen an above average year when it comes to rainfall, how will this impact our fall foliage?For the first time in a long time, the next week is looking dry across the two Virginias. We have high pressure starting to build in, this will act as a blocker and keep us dry and cooler as we head into the weekend and portions of next week. Temperatures will make it back up around average as we go into the later part of next week.

We have made it to the middle of September already and around southern West Virginia some of the leaves are already starting to change colors, places like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe counties are already seeing partial leaf changes. As we get past the first day of fall September. 22, 2020 the leaves on the trees will really start to turn colors.

This is because in the fall due to shorter days and colder temperatures leaves stop their food making process, the chlorophyll they make during the spring and summer breaks down and this is what gives off the different colors in the fall. Since we seen a wet summer the next week of dry weather is what we need to help make the fall colors brighter.

The best time to see the pretty fall colors is following warm, dry fall days when the nights have been cool but not freezing. Since we have seen so much rain over the past few months we need some dry time to really make the colors pop, too much rain can flush out the bright colors.

The predicted peak colors for the whole area is between September 28 and October 26. You still have plenty of time to get outdoors and enjoy the colors while keeping socially distant of course, the mountains of West Virginia offer some of the best views in the fall!