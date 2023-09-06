BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth will serve on the West Virginia First Foundation.

Governor Jim Justice appointed Duckworth to the 11 member board, which will decide how to spend more than a billion dollars in opioid settlement funds.

Duckworth said on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, that he has seen first-hand what the opioid epidemic left in its wake, including grandparents rearing grandchildren and a need for education.

“The most I’m excited about here is the collaboration of all these professional people, these eleven folks on this board, West Virginia First, they’re going to bring so much to the table, and I’m excited to get in there and hear the different perspectives and excited to bring my perspective to the table, as well,” added Duckworth, who served for 26 years with the West Virginia State Police.