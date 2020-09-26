Dudley Primary School will go virtual

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell County Schools announced that Dudley Primary School will go fully virtual starting on Monday, Sept. 28- Oct. 9, 2020. The announcement was made on their Facebook on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Parents can still pick up meals at the schools. You can visit their website.
