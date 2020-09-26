Dudley Primary School will go virtual

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell County Schools announced that Dudley Primary School will go fully virtual starting on Monday, Sept. 28- Oct. 9, 2020. The announcement was made on their Facebook on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Parents can still pick up meals at the schools. You can visit their website.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News