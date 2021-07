PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County police force is promoting safety while driving. The Princeton Police Department will be having a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The checkpoint will be on Stafford Drive from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. The department said they’re trying to increase public awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence and to keep people from driving if they are impaired.