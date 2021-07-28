DUI checkpoint scheduled in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police is cracking down on impaired driving with a DUI checkpoint.

State troopers will be set up on Route 19 near Airport Road in Beaver Friday, July 30, 2021. The checkpoint will be from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The purposed of the sobriety checkpoint is to deter impaired driving, and educate drives about the dangers of driving under the influence. If you see someone on the roads showing signs of impairment, call State Police, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, or any local police department.