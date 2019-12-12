Duos from Bluefield, Wyoming East, Shady earn 1st Team All State selections

(WVNS) – The High School football season has come to an end, and in Class AA congratulations are due to the Bridgeport Indians for taking home the hardware.

The All-State teams have now been selected and 6 local players earns 1st Team selections.

The State Runners-up, Bluefield Beavers, were represented by the duo of senior running back J.J. Davis and senior defensive lineman Sean Martin. Martin, a WVU-commit, was also named a 1st Team Co-Captain.

The Wyoming East Warriors had two selections as well. Offensive lineman Tanner Jenkins and running back Caleb Bower earns 1st team selection. Bower is only a junior. He’s one of eight juniors to be selected for the team.

Defensive back Haven Chapman and punter Erick Bevil made the 1st team, as well, representing the Shady Spring Tigers.

This year’s 1st Team All-State squad has an honorary player from Roane County. Alex Miller passed away during the football season and his loss was felt all across the state. The sports writers felt that Miller deserved a spot on the team as well.

Second Team Selection:

RB – Atticus Goodson, Independence, So.(captain) , WR – Xander Castillo, James Monroe, Sr. , QB – Carson Deeb, Bluefield, Jr. , K – Kaulin Parris, Bluefield, Sr. , Utility – Monroe Mohler, James Monroe, Sr. , DB – Jahiem House, Bluefield, Sr. , DB – Jadon Hershberger, Shady Spring, Jr. ,

Special Honorable Mention:

McQuade Canada, Wyoming East; Marcel Guy, Independence; Braden Howell, Liberty; Colton Kennedy, River View; Clay Lester, Wyoming East; Isaiah Valentine, Shady Spring; Brandon Wiley, Bluefield

Honorable Mention:

Jake Bishop, Wyoming East; Jeff Bowles, Liberty; Drew Clark, Shady Spring; Derrick Flack, Bluefield; Blake Goode, Westside; Juwaun Green, Bluefield; Jacob Justice, River View; Matthew Lilly, PikeView; Caden Lookabill, Wyoming East; Dakota McBride, Wyoming East; Hayden Miller, Independence; Seth Ross, Wyoming East; Te’amo Shelton Oak Hill;