ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord University and New River Community and Technical College are entering an agreement to lead New River students easier access to direct admission to Concord.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, Administration from both schools gathered in the State Room of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center on Tuesday, May 9 to make the agreement official. The two schools have found 103 transferable credit hours of general education courses, allowing students with both an associate’s degree and a 2.0 GPA allowed admission to Concord.

“We are pleased to sign this articulation agreement with Concord University to expand transfer opportunities for New River CTC students… This agreement provides defined pathways to make it easier for New River CTC graduates to transfer credits and continue their studies in a bachelor’s degree program at Concord in many areas including the sciences, business, computer science, psychology, social work and others. It’s a great day for New River CTC students.” Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, President of New River CTC