Dynamic Duo: Daughter joins her father on fire department

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Will Davis started volunteering for the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department more than three years ago. He loves to serve his community.

“Getting to help the community in a time of crisis. They call on you and you get to jump into action. It’s kind of like being a superhero. It’s a lot of fun,” Will said.

And now, he gets to pass that passion down to his daughter. Bela Davis is a senior in high school, and is now a junior firefighter on the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. She officially passed her firefighter one class, and can now join her dad on emergency scenes.

Bela said hanging around the fire station with her dad over the last few years really inspired her to join the team herself.

“I just started really falling in love with the station and just the people here. Everyone was just really nice. It’s like a family,” Bela said.

Will said he always knew his daughter would do something one day to help her community.

“I knew that Bela was always going to help people. So I knew that she would do something that would be a way to better the world around her. All of a sudden it became the fire service,” Will explained.

Bela said she hopes to continue her service by becoming an EMT, and maybe one day becoming a nurse.

“This is the first really big step in to what I want to pursue as a career, to what I really want to go into,” Bela said.

A proud father moment for Will was watching his daughter climb the truck ladder, and being able to hand Bela her very own badge.

“I won’t say she’s following in my footsteps maybe, but she is forging her own path. And I’m excited for the direction she’s headed,” Will said.