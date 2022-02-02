Dynamic duo of Woodrow Wilson sign to play Division One football

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– National signing day is here and two local stars are taking their football skills to the next level but for the first time in many years, this dynamic duo will not be taking the field together.

The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles held a signing ceremony Wednesday, February 2, 2022, for the dynamic duo on the field and off. Quarterback Maddex McMillian and Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Keynan Cook both signed their letters of intent to play football at the division one level. Cook, officially a member of the Georgetown Hoyas and McMillian, a preferred walk-on with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

“It’s just really special for me and him to do it together,” Georgetown signee Keynan Cook said. “It’s always been one of the dreams that we’ve had since we came to Woodrow was to make it D1 or even just go play college football.”

The pair, inseparable since grade school, now signing and preparing to start the next chapter of their lives. Both Cook and McMillian said the feeling is surreal.

“This is a dream that I’ve had and when you’re watching those games it just doesn’t seem like it’s possible to get to that,” Marshall signee Maddex McMillian added.

Now, with the QB headed to Huntington and the wideout hitting D.C., both are excited to represent Southern West Virginia at the next level and continue to cheer on their best friend on a different field for the first time.

“It’s going to be a big difference I’ve always had him as one of my teammates,” Cook added. “Maybe we can meet up sometimes or something.”

Both are majoring in the pre-medical exercise science field.