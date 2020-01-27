Eagle Scout Cole Baker gives back to Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– He is building a better community and working to achieve the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America. Cole Baker just finished his Eagle Scout service project. He decided to build picnic tables for the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

“I made them for their shooting range, up toward the landfill,” Baker said. “And I chose them, I chose the Sheriff’s Department because my mom works for them and I know they do a lot for the community, so I figured it would be a good time to give back with my Eagle Scout Project.”

Baker built five picnic tables for the sheriff’s department to use. Major Mike Shawver with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department said they are grateful for Baker’s hard work, and they look forward to using them in the spring.

“His final project as a Scout. We were proud to receive that,” Shawver said. “And it’s also going to help us in the long run. We are in the process of building a firing range on some Tazewell County property and these picnic tables will be used for that purpose.”

Baker said this is the least he could do to give back to the people who protect and serve his community.

“Kind of a small thank you for everything they do for the community and always being there when someone needs them,” Baker said.