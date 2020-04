DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– Crews responded to a fire that broke out early Easter Sunday morning.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Luckily, no one was injured during the fire.

Beaver Fire, Ghent Fire, Jan Care EMS, Mabscott Fire, Sophia Fire, and Coal City Fire responded. Ariel footage is provided by Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.