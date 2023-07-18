Tuesday morning is a mix of sun and clouds as showers fade from the overnight. With humidity levels running high, sunshine of the early afternoon will foster an afternoon rumble or two. Most remain dry, but a quick check of the interactive radar throughout the day will keep you ahead of any storms that do develop. Highs work their way into the muggy low to mid 80s.

Tuesday evening, showers of the afternoon fade, but don’t get used to the break as our next system pushes northwest into the region through the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder around midnight with steady rain through to morning. Lows dip into the low 60s.

Wednesday will be a day of building intensity of showers and storms. A southern system lifts northeastward bringing rounds of rain starting mid morning on. By the afternoon, a few rumbles of thunder join the mix of scattered downpours making it a soggy day as our system stalls out over the region. With less sunshine, temps struggle into the upper 70s. By the evening hours, showers break up some for a few breaks but we pick up the rain threat early Thursday morning.

Thursday our stalled front is expected to bring widespread showers and afternoon rumbles. Showers will come and go, but a soggy day overall is expected. Temps hover around the 80 degree mark as winds shift out of the northwest and persistent clouds keep the sunshine away most of the day. The system finally pushes out late Thursday night into the earl hours of Friday. With several days of heavy rain under our belts, localized high water, fast moving creeks and rivers, along with general low spot flooding likely as more rain fall through the day. Monitor local conditions closely and follow along with us on socials for the latest watches and warnings.

Friday the slow moving system that got stuck over the region the last few day will take it’s time leaving. A few morning showers can be expected with localized high water risks. By the afternoon, showers become more scattered with some sunshine returning the farther west you go. Highs stay close to the 80 degree mark. After sunset winds pick up some ushering in drier and cooler air as lows tumble into the upper 50s.

Saturday a few morning clouds hang tough in the eastern mountains but dare we say sunshine returns in force as high pressure builds into the region. Temps will run slightly cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels also look to dip some giving us a very comfortable day. Saturday night is looking fantastic as we work our way into the mid 50 which should give our AC’s a rest.

Sunday, a cool start boasts sunshine early on allowing us to warm steadily into the upper 70s for another comfortable day. However, it wouldn’t be 2023 if we didn’t have rain chances over a weekend. While we look to get most of the dayside dry, clouds build n for the evening with showers returning Sunday night as our next system moves in.

In your extended forecast the soggy summer pattern returns as humidity level rise. Dry starts under humid days turn stormy in the afternoons. Temps, at least, look to remain near average with a few days pushing into the upper 80s by the end of July.

MONDAY

Hazy sunshine / PM thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Iso. PM shower/rumble. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Off & on showers all day. Highs in the low 80s

THURSDAY

Showers early, some breaks PM. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Stubborn clouds, AM showers. Clearing late. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Continued clearing, sunshine, comfy. Highs in the upper 70s

SUNDAY

Sunshine then clouds build. Rain late night. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Some sun, PM t-storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

mix of sun & clouds. PM storms. Highs in the 80s

WEDNESDAY

Showers fade, PM sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny day, Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.