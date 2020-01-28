Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Early voting for Fayette County’s special levy election is underway.

If renewed, the levy authorizes financial support to law enforcement, libraries, and fire departments in the county.

Randall Ballard is the branch manager for the Fayetteville Public Library. He said without the levy, libraries will have no choice but to start closing their doors after six months.

“Basically the levy keeps us open,” said Ballard. “Its for rent. Its for utilities. Just for general services to stay open.”

The library provides free notary service, computer and internet access, and various children’s programs. The special levy election is Saturday, Feb 8th from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more details, contact the Fayette County Clerk’s office: 304-574-4227