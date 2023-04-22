HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Ascension Episcopal Church of Hinton and Summers County Huddle teamed up to draw kids and adults to Bellevue Park in Hinton to enjoy creation and community on Earth Day 2023, Saturday, April 23.

Volunteers served free food and hosted games and activities.

Four-legged pals were not forgotten. Pets received a special church blessing by a church minister, along with a few scraps of food.

Coordinators said the event raises awareness about the importance of caring for the planet.

“Christians are responsible, for taking care of all of the gifts that we’re given,” said Nancy Martin, who coordinated the annual event. “God created all things good, and He said they’re lovely, and He said to take care of them, and we don’t do a real good job of that, all the time.”

The annual event raises awareness about the environment and offers fellowship for the Hinton community.