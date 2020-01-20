Breaking News
Earthquake felt in eastern Tennessee, Kentucky

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) – A small earthquake hit East Tennessee on Monday. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck near Fincastle, Tennessee in Campbell County.

A USGS map showed it was felt around East Tennessee and southern Kentucky. It was the second earthquake to hit the area in two days. The USGS said a magnitude 2.8 earthquake hit on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of damage, news but WVLT-TV viewers said they felt the quake. Tiffany Martin said it shook her house in Oak Ridge and Adam Watson said it rattled his dishes in Whitesburg. Alisa Potts of Williamsburg, Kentucky, said her entire house shook.

