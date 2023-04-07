GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Easter Bunny will be returning to Hawks Nest State Park along with an egg hunt April 8.

According to WV State Parks, there will be a breakfast with the Easter Bunny in the Lodge restaurant from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and there will be a breakfast special of $7.99 per person during the meal. The kids will have a chance to catch a photo during breakfast just before the egg hunt begins, making their morning fun before noon.

Once noon comes around, the ids will be hopping up and down to the main lawn of the lodge for the egg hunt. To make thigs better, there will be an ice cream truck on hand selling ice cream to the children starting at 11 a.m.

If you have a kiddo who loves egg hunts and the Easter Bunny, hop on down to Hawks Nest April 8 for some Easter fun!

For more information about Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, egg hunt, or dining at Hawks Nest State Park, email hawksnestsp@wv.go or Chloe.D.Willis@wv.gov or call 304-658-5196 ext 1575.