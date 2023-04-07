SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – It is a day of thoughtful reflection for many Christians around the world. Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus was crucified.

Don Kelly, Pastor at the nondenominational Open Door Church in Shady Spring, said it is the busiest week of the year for churches, and it all culminates in their biggest church service of the year on Easter Sunday.

“It’s probably the most attended service of the year. Unquestionably. Then probably Mother’s Day and Christmas. But yes, we do get a lot of attention this week,” said Kelly.

Kelly said one of the biggest changes for churches over the past few years has been the demand for them to adapt to new technology.

In the post-pandemic world of Zoom meetings and social distancing, Kelly said many people will watch live streams of services rather than attend in person.

But Kelly also told 59News it is important for churches to adapt and keep Jesus’ message accessible to people, whether they choose to worship at the church or at home.

As they continue to work to make the message more accessible, this weekend Kelly hopes people take one major theme away from his sermon.

“It’s not a Christmas and Easter thing, it’s a way of life,” said Kelly. “And it’s the good way, but we have to deliberately choose that way.”