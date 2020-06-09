Eastern Panhandle addiction treatment center expanding services

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — During the pandemoic people needing substance abuse counseling found it difficult to get help.

Support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous could not meet to abide by COVID-19 protocols and there was a dramatic spike in substance abuse over these many weeks. The Mountaineer Recovery Center in Berkeley County is hoping to address this crisis with expanded services to include a $3 million in-patient facility, adding dozens of new treatment beds and housing — and more outpatient treatment medication assistance. There will also be a new group home on the campus.

Dr. Jonathan Hartiens, CEO of Mountaineer Recovery Center said, “unfortunately addiction just thrives on isolation, which was required for the COVID-19 response. It added to the struggle.”

Expanding the physical campus of the Kearneysville facility is a critical part of the plan.

Says Kevin Knowles, director of business development for Mountaineer Recovery Center, “the five year plan we’re looking is to get 51 acres and turn them into a recovery community. There’d be a lot of different homes and town houses and a recreation center, a worship area — even a playground for children to be taken care of at the day care center.”

The cost of the project is $3 million with anywhere from 48 to 72 new treatment beds accommodating 40 men and 32 women. And there will be a closer relationship with the Berkeley and Morgan County day report centers. Plans also include a separate residential sober living home funded by a grant from the WISH Foundation based at Shepherd University.

Mountaineer Recovery has already doubled its outpatient services and with the acquisition of acrearge adjacent to its current Kearneysville location it will expand its real estate footprint to help deliver a broader range of treatment services.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for next month.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM