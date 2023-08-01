CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — As the school year approaches, parents are looking for ways to save on school supplies.

With the first day of the school year quickly approaching, parents are beginning to buy school supplies for their children. However, many are concerned that they will not be able to afford all of the supplies that their kids need.

According to Savings.com, because of rising costs and inflation, 54 percent of parents are concerned that they won’t be able to buy the necessary supplies for their children, an increase from the 46 percent in 2022. Typically parents expect to pay around $592 for haircuts, school supplies, and clothing, with clothing often being the costliest where parents plan to spend an average of $142 per child on clothes for the new school year.

Although inflation is reportedly decreasing after last year’s 40-year-high, parents are still worried about supply costs and may decrease their spending on supplies.

When looking at the spending on back-to-school items per child, there are some changes that appear in many categories showing that some parents may be trying to watch what they spend on school supplies.

Clothing makes up a large part of back-to-school costs due to the amount of clothes that are needed, especially because kids grow quickly and often need many new clothes.

Many parents will try to save as much as possible by shopping during tax-free weekends that are offered in multiple states.

Courtesy: Savings.com

These weekends allow families to save on sales tax, making back-to-school shopping a little less costly. 17 states currently have announced tax free dates for back-to-school.

West Virginia’s back-to-school tax-free dates are August 4-7, 2023 with items and upper spending limits for tax exemptions including; clothing costing at $125, school supplies at $20, sports equipment at $150, and computers or tablets sitting at $500.

Many major retailers also have discounts on clothing, tech, and supplies. Here are a few deals for this fall.

Clothes: At Macy’s, up to 50% can be saved on kid’s accessories and clothing, including a selection from Nautica. At Old Navy there are deals on uniform clothes such as polo shirts and pants, and there are extra percentages off certain items with promo codes.

Tech: High school and college students can get discounts on tech such as laptops, tablets, and headphones at Best Buy. Walmart not only has deals for school supplies and clothing, but is also an option for laptops and tablets for back-to-school. K-12, college students, and college instructors are eligible for discounts on AppleCare+ and Apple gift cards on certain purchases, including iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks.

School Supplies: At Jansport 15% can be saved on your first order when you sign up for emails, including lunchboxes and backpacks, and with a valid ID college instructors and students can get 15% off all purchases. With Office Depot you can stock up on school supplies such as crayons, notebooks, and folders starting at 50 cents and backpacks that start at $17.99. At Target school supplies can be found for as low as 25 cents, water bottles starting at $6.99, and backpacks for less than $20. Between 7/16 and 8/26 school staff and teachers are eligible for 20% off certain items. Lined filler paper can be found for under $1 and erasers, glue sticks, and pencils can be found for as little as 50 cents each at Staples.

