CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Due to a statewide system outage, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Family Assistance recently extended the deadline for accepting School Clothing Allowance applications for schools in West Virginia.

Eligible children will each receive a $200 stipend that can be used towards the purchase of school clothing, or anything related to sewing for families who know how to sew clothing for children.

The following groups listed will automatically receive School Clothing Allowance benefits:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance

Parents or guardians of children in foster care

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level

Families who were enrolled in the program and receiving the School Clothing Allowance in 2021 and currently have Medicaid coverage should have already received a School Clothing Allowance application by mail in late June.

The following is other families and children that may be eligible for School Clothing Allowance benefits based on their monthly income by household size. It is mandatory that verification of their income for July is submitted along with the application.

Monthly Income Limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2022:

Number of Persons in Household Income Limit 1 $1,396 2 $1,888 3 $2,379 4 $2,871 5 $3,363 6 $3,855 7 $4,347 8 $4,839 9 $5,331 10 $5,823

Any families that are eligible may apply online at www.wvpath.org.

Applications through WV PATH must be received no later by 5:00 p.m. on August 12, 2022.

If a paper application is needed, it may be requested by contacting a local Department of Health and Human Resources office or by calling 1-877-716-1212.

Paper applications must be postmarked no later than August 12, 2022 to qualify.