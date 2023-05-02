BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Rotary club of Beckley presented a large donation to and hosted a local author today.

The club gave six thousand dollars to Marshall University’s June Harless Center for Imagination Library. The imagination Library provides books to local kids for free, and relies on funding like this from its partners. Alicia Syner, the Program developer for West Virginia’s Imagination Library says the donation will go along way to helping the library further literacy.

“The gift from the Rotary today is wonderful. We rely on our partners to help fund the program. It costs about two dollars and twenty cents per book, per child, so this donation is going to help gift about three thousand children with one free book.” Alicia Syner, Program Developer, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in WV

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is available for free to all kids from birth to five in West Virginia through Marshall University’s June Harless Center. In addition to presenting Imagination Library with the donation, Rotary also hosted an event with Author S.D. “Sam” Smith. Smith is best known for The Green Ember Series, Smith’s million-selling adventure saga features heroic rabbits with swords.

The Green Ember spent time as the number one bestselling audiobook in the world on Audible.

Smith is also a founder and owner of Story Warren – a publishing, events, and IP development house based in West Virginia.

“West Virginia plays a huge part of my writing, it’s a huge inspiration and very near to my heart. It’s sort of very vital to my understanding of the world and how I see myself and others.” S.D. “Sam” Smith, Author of The Green Ember series

Smith lives in Grandview with his wife and four kids, and co-authored his newest novel with his sixteen-year-old son.