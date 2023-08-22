BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Recently, Bluefield University announced that University President Dr. David W. Olive will retire as of June 2024. He is the ninth president that has served at the university and has served since 2007.

In a letter, Olive stated he will step down as the University’s president once the academic year is finished on June 30, 2024. This is after 17 years of service.

“The future of Bluefield University is bright and the time for transition is right as a new strategic plan is being launched. The landscape of higher education is rapidly changing. The institution needs a leader with a grasp of trends and the energy to shape and direct institutional change to meet the current and future needs of our students. Seventeen years is a long time to serve as president. The latest survey by the Chronicle of Higher Education indicates presidents are now serving on average 5.9 years, down from 8.5 in 2006,” wrote Olive.

When Olive was president, many goals and achievements were made at the university, which include overseeing online degree programs, introductions of an RN-BSN program, launch of master’s degree programs, residential housings additions, the expansion of the Science Center, a $25 million centennial campaign beneficial to the university, master degree programs with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, and maintaining relationships with VCOM and Appalachian College of Pharmacy.

He has also noted his appreciation to the staff of the university adding, “I have been privileged to work with some amazingly gifted and talented colleagues through the years. It truly has been an honor to serve this campus community and to see the wonderous transformations that have occurred in thousands of students’ lives. I am humbled to have been a small part of the life-transforming impact of broadening minds and deepening souls.”

Chair Asbury released a statement to the campus community about Olive’s retirement.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Olive for his years of leadership to the university. His visionary leadership has taken the school to another level and has prepared it for its second century of Christian higher education. The ‘lighthouse on the hill’ shines brighter and goes further than ever before. David has faithfully remained true to advance the school’s mission of being a Christ-centered learning community that develops servant leaders to transform the world. He is a role model of servant leadership, and he has made a difference in the lives of many people during his tenure. We are grateful and we pray that God richly blesses him and his family as they commence this new chapter of their lives,” said Asbury.

Olive concluded by saying, “We are no longer just a ‘lighthouse on the hill’ in Central Appalachia, but our light is shining across the southeast as we broaden our footprint of delivering exceptional, Christ-centered education. Kathryn and I will always be two of Bluefield University’s greatest cheerleaders!”

Olive plans to fully transition into retirement, while still helping the university and guiding others and staff.

For questions or additional information, please contact Joshua D. Cline, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Marketing, at 304-960-9195 or jcline@bluefield.edu.