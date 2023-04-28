Bluefield, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University has been chartered as the Zeta Xi Chapter of the Nursing Honor Society.
According to BSU, Alpha Delta Nu is designed to help recognize the academic excellence of students who are perusing an Associate Degree in Nursing, and now the university is only one of three of the chapters in the state.
Inductees of the Chapter’s first class includes:
- Cheyenne Blevins
- Emilee Brookman
- Miranda Cales
- Kaylee Cline
- Samantha Coleman
- Bailey DeHaven
- Amanda Green
- Amanda Hatcher
- Hannah Hawley
- Dessie Hurley
- Demi Lester
- Amanda Long
- Savannah Lowe
- Tyler Ostling
- Brandi Patterson
- Genevie Pedigo
- Kailey Sarver
- Carah Simpson
- Jerica Shiflett
- Alexis Sylvester
- Taylor Twohig
- Candace White
The society encourages the pursuit of advance degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a life-long professional responsibility.Sandra Wynn, Director of the BSU Associate Degree Nursing Program