Bluefield, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University has been chartered as the Zeta Xi Chapter of the Nursing Honor Society.

According to BSU, Alpha Delta Nu is designed to help recognize the academic excellence of students who are perusing an Associate Degree in Nursing, and now the university is only one of three of the chapters in the state.

Inductees of the Chapter’s first class includes:

Cheyenne Blevins

Emilee Brookman

Miranda Cales

Kaylee Cline

Samantha Coleman

Bailey DeHaven

Amanda Green

Amanda Hatcher

Hannah Hawley

Dessie Hurley

Demi Lester Amanda Long

Savannah Lowe

Tyler Ostling

Brandi Patterson

Genevie Pedigo

Kailey Sarver

Carah Simpson

Jerica Shiflett

Alexis Sylvester

Taylor Twohig

Candace White