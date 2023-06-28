BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State’s Emily Shupe, received the NASA West Virginia Space Grant research award that will allow her to gain admission to West Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

According to information from BSU, Shupe was selected to receive this grant under the supervision of professor Tesfaye Belay, and she is currently researching a bacterium that can affect astronauts during space flight. WVSOM and BSU signed an agreement that will allow qualifying students from BSU to apply for WVSOM’s Pre-Osteopathic Medicine Program.

WVSOM will interview Shupe in July 2023, and if she is able to enter, Shupe can enter POMP during her senior year at BSU. Shupe will be required to maintain a science grade point average of 3.4 or higher and achieve a score of 500 or higher on the Medical College Admissions Test.

“I’ve been interested in math and science for as long as I can remember… I was nervous about the courses I took when I started at Bluefield State… The professors here have been really supportive. They would stay after class to work with me if I didn’t understand something.” Emily Shupe, Bluefield State University Junior

If you would like to learn more about Shupe’s achievement, you can visit BSU’s website.