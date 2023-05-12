BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University’s Patrice Sterling was awarded as one of the 75 Apple scholars from 2,000 applicants.

According to BSU, Sterling is a rising junior who is majoring in computer science. She was awarded a 12-week paid internship with Apple as a system integration engineer for the company’s watch team. She has also received additional scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year: the Society of Women Engineers Scholarship and the Student Careers Studio merit-based scholarship. Both provides financial aid to underrepresented students pursuing their education. Finally, received the Gamma Beta Phi Leadership Scholarship for leadership development and achievement for the university’s chapter.

Due to her academic and professional track record, Sterling was in the top 5% of applicants for a paid internship working with software engineers at Microsoft and Cyborg Mobile last summer.

“I am inspired by the challenge to excel in a highly competitive environment and pave the way for other students who share similar dreams… It is particularly rewarding to identify and share scholarship and professional development opportunities that support underrepresented students.” Patrice Sterling, BSU Computer Science Major

Sterling is also a mentor for Passport-to-college, a nonprofit organization that strives to bridge between low socioeconomic students in Jamaica and higher education. She has shown her dedication to empowering her peers from Jamaica to pursue their higher education goals at BSU.

She is also an active in student life, working as President of the BSU Gamma Beta Phi honor society, student representative to the Bluefield State Honors College, and Secretary of the University’s International Student Organization.